Nantes manager hopes Di Maria plays badly in the second leg

The manager of Nantes, Antoine Kombouaré, has admitted that Juventus attacker Angel di Maria was the best player in the first leg of their Europa League match and hopes the Argentinian has a bad day in the return leg tomorrow.

Di Maria played a free role when both clubs met in Turin a week ago and was very influential in all the dangerous moves the black and whites made.

He is in the squad for the game tomorrow and would look to inspire Juve to finish the job in France, but Kombouare does not wish him luck.

The Nantes boss said via Football Italia:

“Angel Di Maria is a champion and he was the best man on the pitch in the first leg. We hope he’ll be a bit more off form this time.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is one of our squad’s most accomplished members and we expect the Argentinian to be in fine form in the game against the Ligue 1 side again tomorrow.

But we need every player in black and white to be the best version of himself when they step on the pitch for the fixture.

It would take an outstanding team effort to see off Nantes and there would be no room for complacency.