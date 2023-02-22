Nantes out to make history against Juventus declares their manager

Nantes manager Antoine Kombouaré insists they want to make history when they face Juventus in the Europa League tomorrow.

The game is still finely poised after the Ligue 1 side earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Turin, which hands them the advantage.

Juve remains the favourite not just to win the game but the trophy. However, their European form this season has been terrible.

The Bianconeri can only win two trophies this term, this one and the Italian Cup, so this game is important to them.

But Nantes also want to make progress and their manager is confident they can do what has never been done before at the club.

Kombouaré says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are ready for this race even if the hardest and hardest part is now to come. We asked ourselves how to do it but we will prepare today and tomorrow and we are very motivated. We want to give everything for the fans, do something never seen here at Nantes, beat and take out an Italian team”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Nantes is a must, but that does not mean it would be easy and we must be prepared for the game of our life.

Standards usually drop when we play in Europe this season, but that would be too risky for a game as important as this, so we expect the boys to be in top shape.