Nantes striker Ganago to miss Juventus encounter due to personal tragedy

On Thursday, Juventus will host Nantes at the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Europa League playoff round. But sadly, Ignatius Ganago will miss the match following the tragic passing of his 5-year-old daughter.

According to L’Equipe, the striker returned to his home country of Cameroon after receiving the devastating news. The source adds that his young daughter had been suffering from illness before her passing.

The 23-year-old is a Cameroonian international with 20 caps to his name. He started his career in his country before joining Nice in 2017 where he rose through the club’s ranks. Ganago eventually signed for Lens in 2020, before joining Nantes last summer.

This season, the attacker has thus far contributed with three goals and as many assists in 21 Ligue 1 appearances while mostly coming off the bench. He also has one strike to his name in his five Europa League outings.

Juve FC say

Losing a child is possibly the most agonizing loss a human could suffer, so we can only send our deepest condolences for Ganago and his family.

Before kickoff, it would be only be fitting to hold a minute of silence in the memory of the young child, as well as all the victims who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake which rocked Turkey and Syria.