“Napoli absolutely deserved the Scudetto” Allegri admits after Juventus defeat

Juventus manager Max Allegri has congratulated Napoli for their successful league season after the Partenopei edge closer to winning the league with victory at the Allianz Stadium yesterday.

Napoli has been superb all season and will end the campaign as champions after that morale-boosting win in Turin.

Juve has had a tough season on and off the field and was on a good run of form before their last three league games.

But they have lost all of them and it is starting to bother their fans and the club’s leadership, which could also see calls for Allegri to leave.

The manager admits they have had a tough season but congratulates Napoli for their successful campaign.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We played against a strong Napoli team, who deserved the Scudetto, and it’s a pity for this result. Napoli absolutely deserved the Scudetto. We knew we were facing a strong team, we played a good game.

“This year we had difficulties, especially after falling to 15th place in the standings. Now we have to start winning again in the championship. We are still ahead, but we need a few more points.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a tough season and have to recover our form before the term ends.

Some of our losses have been ridiculous, but not the one against Napoli because they have been standout performers in the league this season.