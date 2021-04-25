Arkadiusz Milik

Napoli ace still firmly on Juventus’ radar and he is affordable

April 25, 2021 - 11:00 pm

Despite failing to sign him in the last summer and winter transfer windows, Juventus haven’t given up hopes of landing Arkadiusz Milik.

The Polish striker is still on the books of Napoli, but he is currently out on loan at Marseille.

He has been in fine form for them and has scored 6 goals from 12 games already.

The French side can sign him permanently for 12m euros in the summer, but that fee is also available to Juventus and any other team that wants him, L’Equipe via Calciomercato reports.

It claims that he has interest from several top European teams, but Juve is keen to have a fourth attacker in their squad and he features highly on their list of targets.

The Bianconeri are struggling to finish this season inside the top four, which makes this their worst campaign in a decade.

They will want to pull clear of the other teams next season and regain the Scudetto from the hands of Inter Milan, who look nailed on to win this season’s edition.

Adding Milik for that price would be some shrewd business by Juve, considering that he already has experience in Serie A.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Juventus told they must pay over 40m euros for Vlahovic

April 25, 2021

Video – On this day, Buffon saved Juventus against Fiorentina

April 24, 2021
ronaldo

”We’ll evaluate it over the next few days” – Pirlo on Ronaldo’s howler

April 22, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.