Napoli ace still firmly on Juventus’ radar and he is affordable

Despite failing to sign him in the last summer and winter transfer windows, Juventus haven’t given up hopes of landing Arkadiusz Milik.

The Polish striker is still on the books of Napoli, but he is currently out on loan at Marseille.

He has been in fine form for them and has scored 6 goals from 12 games already.

The French side can sign him permanently for 12m euros in the summer, but that fee is also available to Juventus and any other team that wants him, L’Equipe via Calciomercato reports.

It claims that he has interest from several top European teams, but Juve is keen to have a fourth attacker in their squad and he features highly on their list of targets.

The Bianconeri are struggling to finish this season inside the top four, which makes this their worst campaign in a decade.

They will want to pull clear of the other teams next season and regain the Scudetto from the hands of Inter Milan, who look nailed on to win this season’s edition.

Adding Milik for that price would be some shrewd business by Juve, considering that he already has experience in Serie A.