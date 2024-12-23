Napoli has been pursuing Juventus defender Danilo for some time, but the Bianconeri have consistently resisted their attempts to secure a deal. Napoli, eager to bolster their defence with an experienced player, sees Danilo as an ideal addition, especially with his contract set to expire in the summer. Despite Juve’s reluctance to entertain the idea of selling him, Napoli remains persistent and has now shifted their focus to another Juventus player.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli is now targeting Nicolò Fagioli, a midfielder who has struggled for game time at Juventus. The report claims that Thiago Motta, the Juventus head coach, does not see Fagioli as a key part of his plans, potentially opening the door for the player’s departure. With Juventus reportedly needing to raise funds to pursue new signings in January, Fagioli has been identified as one of the players they are willing to let go, a development that will likely encourage Napoli’s pursuit.

For Juventus, the decision to sell Fagioli comes with both risks and potential benefits. On the one hand, Fagioli has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium, and his departure could provide the club with much-needed financial flexibility. On the other hand, there is always the danger of regret if Fagioli flourishes elsewhere, particularly with a direct rival like Napoli.

If the right offer arrives, Juventus may find it difficult to resist letting Fagioli leave, especially given their need to strengthen other areas of the squad. However, as the club considers its options, it must carefully weigh the immediate financial gain against the long-term impact of losing a player who could still fulfil his potential. Whether or not this move materialises, it underscores Napoli’s determination to challenge Juventus on and off the pitch.