Fabio Miretti enjoyed a successful loan spell at Genoa last season, where he showcased his talent and proved his ability to perform consistently in Serie A. However, despite that positive campaign, his future at Juventus remains unresolved as the club continues to reshape its squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Bianconeri have made midfield reinforcements a priority in the current transfer window and have already begun adding new faces to that department. With increased competition for places, Miretti’s chances of becoming a regular under the current management appear uncertain. While his development has been closely followed, the club’s plans may not include the youngster moving forward.

Juventus must now decide whether to reintegrate Miretti into the first-team picture or allow him to continue his career elsewhere. The midfielder, for his part, is not expected to accept a role on the bench after proving his worth at Genoa. If it becomes clear that he will not feature prominently under Igor Tudor, a permanent departure may be on the cards.

Interest from Serie A Rivals Growing

According to Tuttomercatoweb, both Napoli and Bologna are keeping a close eye on Miretti’s situation. The two clubs are reportedly interested in making a move if Juventus decide to make the player available in the coming weeks. These sides see value in a young, technically gifted midfielder who has already gained meaningful top-flight experience.

Miretti would ideally like to remain in Turin and fight for his place. However, he is also realistic about the competition and understands that his role will ultimately depend on the manager’s vision for the team. The coming weeks will be decisive in determining whether he stays to compete or moves on for regular playing time.

(Getty Images)

Juventus Could Look to Cash In

Juventus are aware that selling Miretti could bring in funds to help strengthen other areas of the squad. If a substantial offer arrives, the club may be willing to part ways with one of its more promising academy graduates. While Miretti has the potential to succeed at the highest level, his continuity at Juventus will only be assured if the coaching staff are prepared to offer him a significant role in the team.