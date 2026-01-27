Niccolò Fortini could become the next player to make the move from Fiorentina to Juventus, although the Bianconeri are facing significant competition for his signature. The left back has emerged as one of the most impressive performers in his position in Serie A this season, attracting attention from several top clubs across the league.

Juventus have been monitoring Fortini closely and have been encouraged by his consistent development and maturity on the pitch. His performances have suggested that he possesses the technical ability, tactical awareness, and composure required to succeed at the highest level. As a result, the Old Lady is considering making a formal approach in the near future as they look to strengthen their options on the left side of defence.

Growing interest from domestic rivals

Juventus are not alone in its admiration for the young defender. According to Tuttojuve, both Napoli and AS Roma have also identified Fortini as a player of strong potential. The two clubs have tracked his progress throughout the current campaign and share the belief that he could soon establish himself as the finest left back in Serie A.

With that assessment in mind, Napoli and Roma are keen to bring him into their squads and allow him to continue his development under their guidance. Their interest adds further complexity to the situation and ensures that any move for Fortini will be highly competitive. Each club views him as a long-term investment and a player capable of becoming a key figure in the future.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Important decision for a young talent

The increased attention means Fortini now faces an important decision regarding the next stage of his career. At 19, he still has considerable room for growth, and choosing the right environment will be crucial to maximising his potential. Regular playing time, coaching stability, and long-term planning are all factors that will influence his choice.

For Juventus, Fortini represents a player who could grow into a first-choice option if he joins the club and continues his upward trajectory. However, with Napoli and AS Roma also prepared to offer him a prominent role, the race to secure his services is expected to intensify. The coming months could prove decisive in determining where the promising left back takes his next step.