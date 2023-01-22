Napoli, Milan and other Italian clubs risk punishment in capital gains case

While Juventus has been the poster child of the capital gains investigation, other top Serie A clubs could face the music in the coming weeks and months.

Last year, the Plusvalenza trial ended with the court acquitting all defendants, including the Bianconeri and a host of other clubs. However, new evidence emerged from the Prisma investigation (in relation to Juve’s salary maneuver amidst the Covid-19 crisis), prompting the reopening of the case.

So while the sporting justice handed the Old Lady a 15-point deduction in the Serie A standings, the likes of Milan, Roma and Napoli could also face punishments.

According to La Repubblica via JuventusNews24, the FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné will soon ask the Naples prosecution office for documents related to an investigation regarding alleged false accounting on the part of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and other of the club’s top officials.

In 2020, the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Lille to the southern Italian club had raised many eyebrows. While the total valuation reached 70 million euros, it included four largely unsung players in exchange with potentially inflated values.

On another note, ilBianconero reports that Roma and Milan could face some backlash in relation to their dealings with Juventus.

In 2018, the Rossoneri and the Bianconeri exchanged the cards of Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara with both defenders valued at around 40 millions.

A year later, the Old Lady sent Leonardo Spinazzola to the Italian capital in a swap deal involving Luca Pellegrini.