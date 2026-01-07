Juventus are interested in signing Artem Dovbyk and Lorenzo Lucca, but both players now appear set to be involved in a potential swap deal between two clubs. The situation has complicated Juventus’ transfer plans as they continue to assess their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The club has been actively searching for a striker following the loss of Dusan Vlahovic, who is also expected to leave at the end of the current campaign. The men at the Allianz Stadium have been eager to reshape their forward line after a period of uncertainty, particularly due to frustration over Jonathan David’s earlier performances. Although David has since shown clear improvement, Juventus still consider the need for another striker to be a priority.

Vlahovic’s situation further underlines that need. The Serbian forward is currently nursing an injury and could already have played his final match for Juventus. With his future seemingly away from the club, the search for a reliable replacement remains central to their planning.

Interest in Dovbyk and Lucca

Dovbyk has been firmly on Juventus’ radar, with AS Roma previously appearing open to the idea of selling the striker. At the same time, Napoli has shown interest in moving Lorenzo Lucca, particularly as they expect Romelu Lukaku to return from a lengthy injury. Lucca is currently on loan in Naples, although there is an obligation in place to make the move permanent.

Juventus could have played a role in facilitating that situation, especially given their own interest in strengthening their attack. Both players appeared to fit profiles that Juventus were monitoring closely as they weighed up different solutions.

Swap deal gathers momentum

However, the situation has now shifted. Lucca is reportedly closer to a move to Roma in exchange for Dovbyk, rather than either player joining Juventus directly. According to Tuttojuve, both Roma and Napoli are interested in completing a swap involving the two forwards, and discussions between the clubs are currently ongoing.

This development may prompt Juventus to reassess their transfer plans. While their need for a new striker remains clear, the likely swap deal could remove two of their identified targets from contention. As a result, Juventus may now have to explore alternative options as they look to resolve their attacking situation ahead of next season.