Another suitor has reportedly emerged for Dusan Vlahovic as Juventus remain confident they will sell the striker in the closing weeks of this transfer window. The men in black and white no longer consider him a key part of their plans for the season and are intent on moving him on.

Despite Juventus reducing its asking price to just 20 million euros, securing a buyer for Vlahovic has proven challenging. A significant factor has been his high wages, which potential clubs may be unwilling to match, coupled with the possibility that he may not be willing to accept a substantial pay cut to facilitate a move.

Interest from AC Milan and Napoli

AC Milan has been the club most strongly linked with Vlahovic, although their pursuit has been hindered by the striker’s salary demands. While the Rossoneri remain interested, negotiations have yet to progress significantly due to financial considerations.

More options are now reportedly emerging, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb claiming that Napoli has enquired about the conditions required to sign the striker. The Serie A defending champions have recently lost Romelu Lukaku, who may be sidelined with an injury for up to three months, prompting them to re-enter the market in search of a replacement. This development could provide Juventus with additional opportunities to finalise a sale.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Priority and Future Prospects

For Juventus, the priority is clear: they need to offload Vlahovic during this transfer window. The club has indicated that it does not matter which rival or interested party ultimately signs the striker, as the main objective is to remove him from the squad.

The combination of salary considerations, injury situations at potential buying clubs, and Juventus’ willingness to negotiate could determine how quickly a deal is concluded. The striker’s next destination remains uncertain, but it is evident that the club is committed to resolving his situation before the window closes.

Vlahovic’s departure would allow Juventus to restructure their attacking options while also addressing financial considerations within the squad. As interest from multiple clubs reportedly grows, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial in finalising a transfer.