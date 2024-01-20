Juventus could miss out on signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov as Napoli becomes more serious about securing his services.

After a challenging first half of the season, Napoli is bolstering its squad to improve in the second part. They have made some signings and are still eager to add Sudakov to their roster before the close of this transfer window.

The midfielder has had a successful season in Europe, attracting interest from top clubs like Juve. However, Juventus cannot sign him this month due to budget constraints for a significant purchase.

This situation has provided an opportunity for other clubs to pursue him, and Napoli aims to move quickly and finalise the deal. Tuttojuve reports that they have already made an offer for his signature, but it falls short.

His current employers are seeking 40 million euros for his signature, and although Napoli’s offer is close, it is not sufficient for the Ukrainians.

Juve FC Says

We cannot sign anyone for a good fee this month, which could be tough because they mostly have other suitors.

But if Sudakov does not change teams until the summer, we have a good chance of adding him to our squad.