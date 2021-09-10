Napoli boost as another key player returns for Juventus match

Piotr Zielinski is set to play in Napoli’s match against Juventus this weekend after overcoming a dead leg.

The Pole is one of their most important players but he came off in their first game of the season against Venezia with leg discomfort.

He missed their next match against Genoa but appears to have recovered in time for the match against Juventus tomorrow, according to Sky Sport Italia as reported by Football Italia.

This would come as a major boost to the Partenopei who will look to cause more problems for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have made a winless start to this season after two matches and will want to start winning matches from this game onwards.

Zielinski will reportedly be tested again today to finally determine if he would start the match or not.

His availability comes as an added boost to Napoli’s chances of winning the match after they also had Victor Osimhen’s suspension reduced to one game to allow him to feature in the game.

Juventus’ Moise Kean was in fine form for Italy in the international break and Juve will hope he takes that with him to the club and shines against the Partenopei.