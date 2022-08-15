Napoli could beat Juventus to signing Raspadori after tonight’s match

Juventus could miss out on the signing of Giacomo Raspadori by tomorrow as he closes in on joining Napoli.

The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the attacker, and several reports linked them with a move for him in this transfer window.

However, they never made an official move to add him to their squad, and he continued to play for Sassuolo.

Napoli has emerged as his most serious suitors in recent weeks, and they have had bids turned down for his signature.

The Euro 2020 winner wants to join them as he looks to make a forward step in his career and start playing in the Champions League.

A report on Calciomercatoweb claims Napoli has made an improved offer to the Black and Greens, and they would respond after their match against Juve tonight.

If it is good enough, they will accept it, and the Bianconeri will miss out on signing him.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori has been one of our main transfer targets for some time, and it would have been great to watch him in our colours.

However, Napoli has moved faster, and he will certainly join them unless we make a last-minute bid.

After adding Filip Kostic to his squad, Max Allegri is unlikely to bid for him again this summer.