Juventus has been tracking Khephren Thuram since last season, but they might now face losing him to another Serie A club.

The Nice midfielder has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons, and Juventus believes he would be a perfect fit for their team.

With his contract with the Ligue 1 club expiring in the summer of 2025, Nice could be looking to offload him as soon as possible.

This presents Juventus with an opportunity to add him to their squad in this transfer window. However, the Bianconeri are currently focused on securing an agreement for Teun Koopmeiners.

While they concentrate on the Dutchman, a report from Calciomercato reveals that Napoli is interested in signing Thuram, with Antonio Conte keen to work with Lilian Thuram’s son.

Conte, recently confirmed as Napoli’s manager, expects to be supported with new talents, with Thuram now considered one of them.

As Juventus delays, Napoli could seize the opportunity to sign Thuram and bolster their squad during this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been on our radar over the last few seasons for good reason, and Napoli is also targeting him because he is a talented boy.

However, we have to sort out a move for Koopmeiners because the Dutchman is a bigger target.