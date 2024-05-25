The future of Arthur Melo is a subject Juventus has to address again at the end of this season as the midfielder ends his loan spell at Fiorentina.

The Brazilian has been a misfit at the Allianz Stadium for the last three seasons, but Juventus is willing to cut its losses on his signature and allow him to leave.

The Bianconeri have been pleased with his resurgence on loan at Fiorentina, but it does not seem like La Viola will pay the required fee to keep him permanently.

This means Juventus will welcome him back to their squad in the summer and have to find a new home for him.

However, some teams seem to be showing interest in his signature, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb claiming Napoli might make a move for the Brazilian.

If they sort out their managerial situation and the new coach agrees to work with the ex-Barcelona man, they might sign Arthur.

The report adds that he also has interest from some Premier League clubs who could make their interest official.

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s poor showing for us over the last few seasons is the reason we are struggling to offload him.

However, he has done well this term and should find another team willing to take him on.