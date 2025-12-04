Napoli have been dealt another painful injury blow, with Stanislav Lobotka also ruled out of Sunday’s showdown against Juventus.

Antonio Conte has already been without Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered a serious injury while converting a spot-kick against Inter in late October.

Moreover, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Billy Gilmour have also succumbed to injuries in recent weeks, thus leaving Conte with a completely ravaged midfield department.

Stanislav Lobotka suffers muscle strain

On Thursday, the reigning Italian champions announced that Lobotka suffered a muscle strain while warming up ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia tie against Cagliari, a contest that the Partenopei won after a lengthy penalty shoot-out.

“Stanislav Lobotka sustained a muscle strain in the posterior tibial muscle of his left leg during Wednesday’s pre-match warm-up,” reads the press release published on the official Napoli website.

“The Napoli player has already started the rehabilitation process.”

The Slovakian is considered one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in Serie A, and even Juventus are said to be interested in reuniting him with Luciano Spalletti. Therefore, Conte will be loath to lose his services, especially ahead of a major contest against Juventus.

The 31-year-old’s natural replacement in the Regista role is Gilmour, but as we mentioned above, the Scottish midfielder is also unavailable.

Who will deputise for Lobotka in Napoli vs Juventus showdown?

With the midfield department almost entirely decimated, Conte will resort to Scott McTominay for inspiration. However, it remains to be seen who will play alongside the Manchester United youth product.

As Calciomercato explains, the versatile Eljif Elmas could be the best option, although he’s considered an attacking midfielder rather than a deep-lying playmaker.

22-year-old Antonio Vergara is the main alternative, as he managed to hold firm against Cagliari on Wednesday.

Finally, Juan Jesus, who primarily plays as a centre-back or a left-back, has been proposed as an emergency option.