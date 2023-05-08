Napoli director refuses to be drawn into rumours linking him to Juventus

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has been linked with a move to Juventus as he does a superb job in Naples.

Juve wants a new sporting director and he is one of their key targets after successfully leading the operation that has turned the Partenopei into champions.

Napoli wants to keep him with them at all costs, but Juve is relentless in their pursuit of his signature and continues to chase it.

The black and whites have the resources and the reputation to lure anyone to Turin, which should worry Napoli.

However, Giuntoli himself has refused to be drawn into the reports linking him with a move away from Naples.

He said via Football Italia:

“I am very happy and there were so many indescribable moments I will always have with me.

“At this moment, I am trying to recognise how extraordinary what we’ve achieved really is. After that, I will calmly think about the future.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli has done a superb job at Napoli and is a respected man in Italian football, which means he can do a good job for us.

The football executive might deny or not want to talk about Juve’s interest, but there is rarely smoke without fire and it will be interesting to see if we can convince him to make the move.