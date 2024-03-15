Riccardo Calafiori is having an amazing season on the books of Bologna as they fight for a top-four place, and this could be his last campaign with them. The defender is catching the eye of Juventus, who have been following him for some time.

The Bianconeri will significantly improve their squad at the end of this season, and he is one of the players they want to add to their squad. Bologna is a selling club and will not resist a good offer to sell any of their jewels, which has encouraged the Bianconeri in their pursuit of his signature.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is not the only team who thinks he is a fantastic player, and they face competition from Napoli for his signature.

The Partenopei have also been following him for some time and will give Juve a run for their money in their bid to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Riccardo Calafiori is a top talent and most clubs that watch him would want to have him in their squad.

The defender has been in fantastic form so far and we should get started in our bid to sign him before another club moves faster than us.