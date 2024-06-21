Napoli is looking to sign Weston McKennie this summer as it seems evident he will leave Juventus.

McKennie was brilliant for the Bianconeri last season after returning from a poor loan spell at Leeds United. He once again proved why he could be an important player for Juventus, and the club began exploring ways to secure him on a new contract.

However, he has not signed a new deal, having rejected the offer presented to him. He was also included in Juve’s offer for Douglas Luiz but demanded a payoff and has since been removed from that deal.

Napoli is now looking to sign the American, as it appears his relationship with Juventus has completely broken down.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Antonio Conte wants to work with McKennie, as he had been keen on the midfielder when he managed Inter Milan.

Juventus ideally does not enjoy doing business with Napoli, but the state of their relationship with McKennie suggests they will be willing to discuss his departure.

Juve FC Says

McKennie’s conduct in the last few weeks has been far from impressive, and if we get a chance to offload the midfielder, then we must take it with both hands.