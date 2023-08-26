Sofyan Amrabat is attracting interest from Napoli in the ongoing transfer window, further complicating Manchester United and Juventus’ attempts to secure the Moroccan midfielder.

Initially, Juventus had identified Amrabat as a primary target following their unsuccessful pursuit of Frank Kessie, who opted to move to Saudi Arabia.

Despite their interest in Amrabat, Juventus is navigating the challenge of securing new signings due to the necessity of offloading players before making additions to their squad.

Although Juventus still holds a favourable view of Amrabat and may intensify their efforts in the coming days, the midfielder has also captured the attention of Manchester United.

Adding to the competition for his signature, Napoli has now entered the fray as a suitor for Amrabat, reports Tuttojuve.

Amrabat, who has been training separately from the Fiorentina team, is keen on leaving the club, which could potentially benefit Juventus. However, Napoli’s interest could tilt the balance in their favour, particularly if Juventus continues to delay making an official approach for the player.

Juve FC Says

Amrabat is one of the finest midfielders we can add to our squad, so it makes no sense that we still have not made an approach for him.

The more we delay, the less our chance of adding him to our squad as the transfer window draws close.