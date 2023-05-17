Napoli eyes a replacement for Giuntoli as he nears joining Juventus

Cristiano Giuntoli seems to have made up his mind to leave Napoli for Juventus at the end of this season, which has forced the Serie A champions to find a replacement.

Guintoli is one of the finest sporting directors in the business and Juventus believe he is ideal to lead the club in the next few seasons.

He is reportedly tempted by the chance and wants to leave Naples, which is not easy because he still has a contract with the champions.

Tuttojuve says Napoli is planning for life without him in the picture and have been monitoring Pietro Accardi of Empoli and Ciro Polito of Bari.

Both men are doing an amazing job at their present clubs and Napoli sees them as ideal candidates to replace Giuntoli if he leaves them at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli would be a good executive for our team as we enter a new era because he has proved his mettle at Napoli.

The executive will be left to oversee the contract renewal of our key men if he makes the move at the end of this season and we need to act fast to name a replacement for Federico Cherubini as soon as we can.