Napoli is considering a surprising move for Arkadiusz Milik, as reported by Calciomercato today.

The striker previously had a stint with the Serie A champions, but his time at the club ended on a sour note. He was sidelined from the first team for several months before being transferred to Olympique Marseille in France.

Last season, Juventus acquired him on loan from the Ligue 1 club, and they made the move permanent this campaign. Despite having other strikers, Milik remains an essential part of their squad and is set to stay until the end of this season.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that Napoli has been exploring the possibility of bringing back the Polish striker and may approach Juventus to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Although he does not always start for us, Milik remains a key member of our squad and we certainly need to keep him with us Beyond this campaign.

The striker is a fine backup to our first choice and his experience is essential in our dressing room.

Considering how his time in Naples ended and the bad relationship between us and Napoli, this story is hard to believe.