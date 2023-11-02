Napoli is currently facing challenges in securing a new contract for Piotr Zielinski, and Juventus is closely monitoring the situation regarding the Polish midfielder.

Zielinski is in the final season of his current contract with Napoli and has been delivering strong performances while the team defends the league title they won last season.

Napoli is eager to retain Zielinski’s services and has been engaged in contract extension talks with him for several months. The club’s fans are hopeful that he will stay, but the negotiations have reached an impasse, which is drawing interest from other teams eyeing the Polish midfielder.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus and Inter Milan are the primary contenders in Serie A looking to add Zielinski to their squads. Juventus, in particular, needs new midfielders and might have an advantage due to the connection between Cristiano Giuntoli, who signed Zielinski for Napoli, and the midfielder’s agent.

If Juventus receives indications that Zielinski will not extend his stay in Naples, the Bianconeri could swiftly move to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A and will surely make us better in the middle.

But signing him is very tricky because we have to convince him to tarnish his Napoli legacy to join us, considering how we do not like each other as separate clubs.