Juventus captain Danilo could be set to leave in January, and while Napoli are the favorites to sign, they have some company in the race.

The 33-year-old’s campaign has been a major rollercoaster: from being dropped to the bench, to struggling on the pitch and then returning to the lineup due to the lack of options… It’s to say that the Brazilian fell off his perch since Thiago Motta’s rival, so putting an end to his black-and-white stint shouldn’t come as a major surprise.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, Napoli are in a primary position to land the Brazil captain. Former Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna would love to reunite with the defender in Naples, while Antonio Conte considers him the right profile to bolster his backline.

However, the source reveals that the Partenopei are counting on Danilo to rescind his contract with Juventus so they can sign the player on a free transfer. Schira believes Manna’s latest statement suggests as much.

“I know Danilo very well,” said the Napoli official. “He is a strong player, but he belongs to Juventus. We are not talking to the Bianconeri but we could intervene to enhance our defense if the conditions are right.”

For their part, Juventus aren’t planning to release the Brazilian for free only to see him join a direct rival. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the parties can find a breakthrough on this front.

In the meantime, the journalist reveals that Danilo’s case has been attracting attention from all corners of the world, as his agent has been receiving calls from a host of suitors. This could well include Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, Olympique Marseille and Flamengo.

So while Napoli remain in the lead, they will have to find a swift solution before someone else gains ground.