Danilo is set to remain at Juventus for the rest of the season, with Napoli reportedly abandoning their pursuit of the Brazilian defender.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte had identified Danilo as his top target to add experience and stability to his backline. However, Juventus made it clear that they were not prepared to let the defender leave midway through the campaign, especially after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to long-term injuries. The Bianconeri have been adamant about maintaining squad depth, and Danilo’s recent performances have only strengthened their resolve.

Over the past few weeks, Danilo has emerged as a key player for Juventus. His standout performance in the Champions League victory over Manchester City highlighted his growing importance to the team. As a result, Juventus remains convinced that the veteran defender has significant contributions to offer and is unwilling to part ways with him, even with his contract set to expire in the summer.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Napoli has now shifted its focus to Stefan de Vrij of Inter Milan after realising Juventus will not sell Danilo. This development signals Juventus’ success in warding off interest in the 33-year-old, who may even be rewarded with a contract extension at the end of the season.

Danilo’s improvement and consistency have made him one of Juventus’ best players in recent weeks, further justifying the club’s decision to keep him. Allowing such a dependable and experienced defender to leave in January would undoubtedly weaken the squad, especially as Juventus looks to build on their recent performances and aim for a successful second half of the season. Keeping Danilo reflects the club’s focus on stability and maintaining a competitive edge in their pursuit of domestic and European success.