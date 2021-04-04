Napoli game will be decisive for Pirlo’s future

After seeing his team drop points again in their 2-2 draw against Torino yesterday, Andrea Pirlo knows that the handwriting is on the wall for him as the manager of Juventus.

He was a shock appointee for the role of the Bianconeri boss in the summer and those who didn’t expect him to coach them so soon will not be surprised at how things have turned out.

Losing to Benevento and drawing to Torino in consecutive games is exactly how to get sacked as the manager of Juve.

However, Pirlo seems to have been given more games to prove himself and Ilbianconero says their next match against Napoli will be key.

The report says Pirlo moved nearer the exit door when Juve was losing 2-1 to Torino yesterday, but Cristiano Ronaldo bought more time for him with the late leveller.

Now he faces Napoli fighting for his future and he is reliant on his players to keep him in the job.

It adds that a win in that game will buy him some time, however, if his players let him down and lose the game, then he could be sacked from his role at the Allianz Stadium.