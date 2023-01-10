Napoli gets a huge fitness boost ahead of Juventus match

Napoli has been handed an important fitness boost ahead of their match against Juventus this weekend and it promises to be one of the finest games of the new year.

The Partenopei have topped the Serie A standings for much of this term and have a seven-point lead on Juve now, which makes the game an important one for both clubs.

The Bianconeri could make it just four with a win, but that will be easier said than done, considering how fantastic Luciano Spalletti’s men have been recently.

One key man for the league leaders is Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, as the monstrous defender has helped them concede very few goals this term.

He was subbed off in their last game after seeming to pick up an injury and some fans of the Naples club were worried that Min-Jae will miss the match against Juve.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he has not suffered any major problems and is already back to training ahead of the match against the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Napoli needs their best players to stay fit to earn even a point against us in this game and will be delighted that Min-Jae will feature.

But we need not worry because we have the attacking talent to break down even the most stubbornest defences in the country.