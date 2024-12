One player who has been on Juventus’ radar for several weeks is Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior. The Poland international has struggled for consistent game time at the London club, and Juve have been closely monitoring his situation with the hope of bringing him back to Serie A. However, Napoli are also keen on Kiwior and, according to recent reports, appear to have taken the lead in the race for his signature.

Kiwior is not the only defender attracting attention from both clubs. The latest name linked to both Juventus and Napoli is Jaka Bijol, the talented Slovenian centre-back who has been a key figure for Udinese this season. Bijol’s consistency and standout performances have caught the eye of multiple top sides, with Juventus particularly impressed by his displays over the past few months.

However, Napoli are also strongly interested in Bijol and have intensified their pursuit following an injury to Alessandro Buongiorno in training. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Antonio Conte’s side is moving quickly to secure Bijol’s services, fully aware of Juventus’ interest in the Slovenian defender. Napoli’s urgency highlights just how serious they are about beating the Bianconeri to his signature.

For Juventus, signing Bijol would represent a crucial move, particularly if Gleison Bremer were to leave the club. Bijol’s ability to read the game, coupled with his composure and defensive solidity, makes him an excellent candidate to strengthen Juve’s backline. However, with Napoli determined to outpace them in the transfer market, Juventus will need to act decisively to avoid missing out.

The competition for Bijol’s signature underscores the increasing demand for high-quality defenders among Serie A’s top sides. Juventus must move swiftly and strategically if they are to outmanoeuvre Napoli and secure Bijol as part of their long-term plans. The Bianconeri cannot afford to lose ground, especially with defensive reinforcements being a priority to stabilize their inconsistent performances this season.

Ultimately, whether it is Kiwior or Bijol, Juventus must step up their efforts to ensure they secure the right defender to strengthen their squad. With Napoli posing a significant challenge, January promises to be a decisive month in the transfer market for both clubs.