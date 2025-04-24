Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Victor Osimhen at the end of the current season, with the striker said to have a release clause in his contract. The Nigerian forward is currently showcasing his talents in the Turkish Süper Lig with Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, and his impressive form has drawn attention from several top European clubs.

While Osimhen remains focused on his immediate objectives, namely helping Galatasaray secure the league title and claiming the top scorer award, speculation continues to mount regarding his future. It is widely expected that he will seek a move to one of Europe’s more prominent leagues during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Napoli is said to be open to his departure. His current contract reportedly includes a release clause valued at €75 million, which many believe could be triggered by a Premier League side or another major European club once the season concludes.

Juventus are among the frontrunners in the race for his signature, particularly as they consider options to potentially replace Dusan Vlahovic. However, the financial implications of any deal are a significant concern. Unless Juve can sell the Serbian international, they may struggle to meet the financial demands of Osimhen’s release clause.

Complicating matters further, a report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the €75 million clause in Osimhen’s contract does not apply to Italian clubs. If Juventus or any other Serie A side wishes to acquire him, they would reportedly need to pay a fee of €100 million. This higher valuation has raised eyebrows, particularly given that Osimhen’s contract is believed to have just one year remaining.

While Osimhen is undeniably a high-calibre striker, many observers question whether any club would be willing to pay €100 million under the current circumstances. With just 12 months left on his deal, such a figure seems excessive, and it is likely that Juventus will seek to negotiate a reduced transfer fee should their interest persist. A compromise could enable the Bianconeri to secure their target without breaching financial limits.