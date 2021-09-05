Napoli has goalkeeper issues ahead of their match with Juventus

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their Serie A match against Napoli as their opponents could be without a first-team goalkeeper for the clash.

Football Italia says David Ospina has suffered an injury while on international duty with Colombia.

Alex Meret is nursing an injury from their match against Genoa and he has already been ruled out of the game.

The report claims that Ospina will not return to Italy immediately, but he will be monitored and will fly back as soon as Colombia plays their last international game in this window.

This development has forced Napoli to consider signing a new goalkeeper and the report claims they could land former Roma and Juventus man, Antonio Mirante before the game.

The 38-year-old Serie A veteran is currently a free agent and he can join them even though the transfer window has closed.

This will come as good news to Juve who are still looking for their first league win of the season.

They failed to get all three points in matches against Udinese and Empoli and will be keen to achieve that when they visit the Partenopei for this encounter.