Juventus remains keen on securing a move for Albert Gudmundsson as the Genoa star garners attention from several clubs across Europe.

He has been one of the standout attackers in Serie A this season, catching the eye of Juventus with his performances.

As Juventus embarks on a new era, they are considering making a move for him this summer.

However, Inter Milan and Napoli are also interested in adding him to their squads.

Currently, Napoli appears to be his most serious suitor, and they are eager to prevent him from joining another club.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli is exploring the possibility of including Leo Skiri Østigård in their offer to further reduce Gudmundsson’s €35 million asking price.

This could potentially align with Genoa’s interests, as they seem keen on securing Ostigard’s services.

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson has been a standout performer in Serie A this season, and he will be a fine addition to our group.

We need more players who can score as many as 15 league goals per season, and he has shown he can, so our next manager will be delighted to have him in his squad.

At 35m euros, he has to be worth signing, or we probably should also look for counterparts that we can add to our offer.