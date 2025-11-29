Davide Frattesi has remained under Juventus’ observation, and the club may now have a renewed opportunity to sign him following his struggles at Inter Milan. The midfielder first came onto the Old Lady’s radar during his time at Sassuolo, where his consistent performances attracted attention from several top clubs. Juventus were reportedly interested when he sought to leave the Black and Greens, but he ultimately opted for a move to Inter Milan. Since joining the Nerazzurri, however, he has struggled to secure regular playing time, prompting renewed interest from the Bianconeri, who see him as an ideal addition to their squad.

Frattesi’s Potential Role at Juventus

Juventus view Frattesi as a player capable of strengthening their midfield both tactically and strategically. His previous performances for the national team under Luciano Spalletti have enhanced his appeal, and the new Juventus manager is reportedly eager to work with him again should a transfer take place. Frattesi possesses the versatility to contribute in multiple phases of play, combining energy, vision, and technical ability, qualities that Juventus are keen to integrate into their squad. The club believes that, with the right environment and consistent playing time, Frattesi could quickly become a key figure in their midfield setup.

Davide Frattesi (Getty Images)

Competition and Transfer Prospects

Despite Juventus’ interest, they are not the only team monitoring Frattesi’s situation. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Napoli is also considering adding him to their squad. The Partenopei recently experienced the loss of Kevin de Bruyne to injury and may look to strengthen their midfield during the January transfer window. Juventus, meanwhile, also plan to reinforce its squad at the same time, setting the stage for a potential competition between the two clubs to secure his signature. Success in this pursuit would allow Juventus to integrate an experienced, dynamic midfielder capable of contributing immediately in domestic and European competitions, while also addressing a key area in their squad.