Napoli faces a crucial game against Juventus, and the pressure to secure a victory is heightened by their recent poor form, including a significant loss to Inter Milan in their previous match. With the upcoming fixture against Juventus, they find themselves up against two of the most in-form teams in the league in consecutive games.

Despite the importance of winning, Napoli is grappling with injury concerns, particularly with key players. According to a report on Calciomercato, Mario Rui and Mathías Olivera will be unavailable for the game due to lingering long-term problems.

Additionally, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, an integral part of the team, may also miss the match as he is reportedly not in optimal physical condition in the days leading up to the fixture, raising doubts about his fitness for the game. The injury challenges further complicate Napoli’s quest for a victory against Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Napoli will always cause us problems, so we do not have to underestimate them despite these injury problems.

They are one of the top clubs in the country and will continue to be one, so if we give them space, they could defeat us.