According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus faces stiff competition for Dorgu’s signature. Napoli, led by Antonio Conte, is currently at the forefront of the pursuit, while Barcelona is also keeping tabs on the defender. Napoli’s advantage in the race stems from Conte’s admiration for Dorgu and the club’s readiness to make a decisive move.

Juventus, however, is not giving up without a fight. Their scouting team has been closely monitoring Dorgu’s progress, and the club is reportedly preparing an official approach to bring the talented full-back to Turin. The urgency to act is growing, as Dorgu’s continued development is likely to draw even more suitors from across Europe, increasing the complexity of the transfer battle.

Dorgu’s versatility and attacking prowess make him a desirable asset for Juventus. His ability to contribute defensively while also offering width and creativity going forward aligns perfectly with Juventus’ long-term plans to rejuvenate their squad. At 20, he represents a blend of current ability and immense potential, making him an ideal investment for the future.

While Napoli might currently hold the edge, Juventus’ reputation as one of the biggest clubs in Europe, coupled with their ambitions to compete at the highest level, could prove persuasive. To win this race, Juventus must move swiftly and decisively, ensuring they stay ahead of any new entrants into the competition for Dorgu’s signature.