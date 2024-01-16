Without a club at the moment, Matija Popovic’s future remains uncertain, despite initial indications of a move to AC Milan. The Serbian youngster, who garnered attention from top Italian clubs following a strong showing in the last European U17 competition, appeared close to joining Milan. However, the transfer collapsed due to demands from his agents.

Subsequently, Juventus swiftly entered negotiations and is working to secure his signature. However, Juventus is not the sole club interested in Popovic. Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also reportedly linked to the teenager, and Napoli has now entered the race.

According to Football Italia, Napoli has a specific plan for Popovic, intending to send him on loan to Frosinone immediately. This strategy aims to provide the youngster with first-team opportunities at an early stage in his career. The competition for his signature suggests a keen interest from multiple top clubs in acquiring the promising Serbian talent.

Juve FC Says

Matija Popovic did well at the European youth championship and has the talent to thrive in our team.

The 18-year-old will want to choose the team that offers him a quicker route to first-team football, and we have to formulate a convincing plan for that to sign him.