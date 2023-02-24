Napoli is now competing with Juventus for Hojlund

Rasmus Højlund is the latest Serie A talent catching the eye of Juventus as he shines at Atalanta, whom he only joined in the summer.

The 20-year-old joined La Dea with a good reputation and has continued to develop well in the Italian top flight.

Juve sees him as a talent that could help their squad, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals the black and whites are not the only club looking to sign the Dane.

It reveals Napoli has also added him to their shopping list as they anticipate that a club will pay a considerable fee for Victor Osimhen in the summer.

If the Nigerian leaves, the Partenopei would turn to Højlund as their next striker, which could help them to beat Juventus to his signature.

Juve FC Says

Napoli can compete with us for players now, considering they are having a better season and will probably win the league title at the end of this term.

If Osimhen leaves, there would be a space for Højlund to fill at Napoli, but we are unlikely to lose any of our current attacking players, which could make him think there would be no game time for him in Turin.

It would be interesting to see how much Atalanta will ask for if the player wants to join us.