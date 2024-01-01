Lazar Samardzic is attracting interest from Juventus and Napoli as he approaches the end of his time at Udinese.

While a bid for his signature from Inter Milan in the summer was accepted, the transfer fell through due to issues with personal terms. Although Samardzic has not been as prominent in the Udinese team this season compared to the previous one, he is still regarded as one of the finest players in his position in the league.

Juventus is keen on adding him to their squad, but Napoli is also actively pursuing his signature. According to Tuttojuve, the Italian champions are currently leading the race for his services. Having tracked him for some time, Napoli sees Samardzic as the long-term replacement for Piotr Zielinski, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic was superb last season and players who have such a brilliant season rarely stay at their present club for long.

If we are serious about adding him to our squad, we must act fast, otherwise, he will also be open to moving to a team like Napoli.

But we are the biggest club in Italian football and will win the race if we get serious.