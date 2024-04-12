Napoli is poised to appoint Giovanni Manna as their next sporting director, succeeding Cristiano Giuntoli, who departed for Juventus at the start of the season.

Manna currently serves as a key member of Juventus’ backroom staff and was involved in transfer operations before Giuntoli’s arrival at the club.

Despite being second in command to Juventus’ current sporting director, Manna views the opportunity at Napoli as a significant career advancement.

Juventus is supportive of Manna’s decision to accept the new challenge, as they seek to revamp their personnel to complement Giuntoli’s efforts in restructuring the club.

However, Manna is not the sole Juventus employee on Napoli’s radar. According to reports from Tuttojuve, Napoli is also interested in recruiting Massimiliano Scaglia to their backroom staff.

Scaglia is currently employed within Juventus’ youth sector, and the Bianconeri are reportedly contemplating leadership changes within that division as well.

Should Scaglia join Napoli, he would reunite with Manna, and together they would be entrusted with the task of rebuilding the team at Napoli.

Juve FC Says

Losing Manna and Scaglia will not be a big deal because we expect Giuntoli to bring his men to work at the club.

We count on him to do a good job if he is surrounded by people that he trusts and has worked with before.