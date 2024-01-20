Napoli is currently facing some trouble regarding the transfer of Victor Osimhen to the club in 2020, and Juventus might want to pay attention to the developments.

In the last campaign, Juventus dealt with off-field legal problems, including accusations of false accounting, which resulted in them not participating in European competitions this season. The club has worked hard to recover and refocus on football, and they would prefer to avoid any further off-field issues.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli is still under investigation for false accounting related to Victor Osimhen’s transfer to the club in 2020. Juventus’s current sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, was in charge of transfers at Napoli during that time and could have played a significant role in the move.

However, the report indicates that, at present, there is nothing to suggest that Giuntoli could be in trouble due to that business. Nevertheless, Juventus will closely monitor how the investigation unfolds in Naples to ensure they are not caught off guard by any unforeseen developments.

Juve FC Says

We have had many problems with the law before now and are working towards rebuilding the team in the aftermath of those issues.

The last thing we need is a new problem, and Giuntoli knows this, so we hope he did the right thing in Naples.