Arthur Vermeeren is the latest young talent drawing the attention of top European clubs, particularly for his standout performances at Royal Antwerp, who are competing in the Champions League this season.

The 18-year-old, who primarily plays in midfield but also showcases versatility in defence, has attracted interest from several prominent European teams, with Juventus expressing keen interest as they seek to strengthen their midfield.

However, Juventus is not the sole Serie A club eyeing Vermeeren, as Napoli is closely monitoring the young talent, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

Despite the interest from these Italian giants, both clubs may encounter challenges in meeting Antwerp’s valuation for the player, set at a substantial 25 million euros. This hefty price tag could potentially be a stumbling block, leading to the reconsideration of their pursuit of Vermeeren’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Vermeeren is clearly a top talent and there is little doubt about that, but he is not worth that much money, at least not at this stage of his career.

He may not even break into our first team immediately, so why should we invest that much in him?