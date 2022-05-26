Owen Wijndal is the latest top Dutch talent catching the attention of Juventus and several European clubs as he shines for AZ Alkmaar.

The 22-year-old left-back is already a member of the Dutch senior national team and he could become the next export from their domestic league.

Juve has been unhappy with the recent performances of Alex Sandro and the Brazilian is likely to be sold in the summer.

Luca Pellegrini deputises for him now, but the Italian is still very young and Juve will probably have to find a more experienced player to support him.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb says they are keen on Wijndal, but they are not the only Serie A club looking to sign the defender.

The report claims Napoli also wants to strengthen that spot on their team and they will battle Juve for the Dutchman’s signature.

Juve FC Says

The best players have many suitors and it is up to the clubs looking to sign them to present the best offers to the individual.

If Juve is serious about adding him to our squad, then we need to make him an offer he cannot reject.

Alkmaar will also listen to the proposal of the suitor that pays them the most money to secure his signature.