Juventus have reportedly been presented with the opportunity to sign Manuel Ugarte at the end of the season, as the midfielder struggles to establish himself at Manchester United. The Uruguay international has long been admired by the Bianconeri, dating back to his time at Sporting Club.

Since leaving the Portuguese side, Ugarte has struggled to replicate his earlier form. His spells at Paris Saint-Germain and now Manchester United have not met expectations, leading to uncertainty about his long-term future. The Premier League club are reportedly open to allowing him to depart, signalling a willingness to move on from the player.

Renewed interest from Serie A

Juventus remain attentive to his situation and are considering a move to strengthen their midfield options. Ugarte’s agent has reportedly offered him to the club, creating a potential opportunity for a transfer in the upcoming window.

However, Juventus are not alone in its interest. According to Tuttojuve, Napoli have also entered the race to secure his signature. The Serie A side views Ugarte as a player who could significantly enhance their squad, particularly given his previous performances at a high level.

His dissatisfaction with his current circumstances at Manchester United has further fuelled speculation that he may be open to a move.

Decision and competition for signature

Both Juventus and Napoli believe Ugarte has the qualities required to succeed in their respective systems, and each club is expected to present a compelling case. The competition between the two sides could play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of any potential transfer.

Ultimately, the decision will rest with the player, who must choose the environment that best suits his ambitions and style of play. Juventus will aim to position itself as the more attractive option, but it may need to offer a more favourable package than Napoli to secure the deal.

As the situation develops, Ugarte’s future remains uncertain, with multiple factors likely to influence his next move.