Napoli has entered the race for Gleison Bremer as they close in on selling Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea.

The Brazilian has been a long-term target of Juventus as they search for defensive reinforcements.

Inter Milan is also interested in signing him and they seem to be the favourites for his signature.

However, no club has signed him yet and Napoli could now win the race for his signature.

A report on Tuttosport claims the Partenopei need to replace Koulibaly. Armed with the money they will make from selling the Senegalese defender, they believe they can sign Bremer.

Juve, however, could also cash in on Matthijs de Ligt and that will help them to pay Torino to buy the Brazilian.

Juve FC Says

Considering that they are also competing in the Champions League, Napoli will feel confident in their bid to land Bremer.

The Brazilian wants a step up, and Napoli is bigger than his present employees.

But Inter and Juve are much bigger clubs and that could sway the race in the Bianconeri favour.

The defender might have a favourite among these suitors, but the team that makes the first move with the best monetary offer could very likely land him.