Recent reports are indicating that Lazar Samardzic is reconsidering his move to Inter Milan due to the late involvement of Juventus.

Juventus appears to have entered the scene at a later stage and is effectively disrupting Samardzic’s intended transfer to Inter Milan.

This development has intensified the competition for the young midfielder, as per a report on Tuttojuve, which suggests that Napoli is also expressing interest in him.

According to the report, Napoli is prepared to join the race for Samardzic’s signature if the standoff between him and Inter persists.

This adds yet another layer of competition for Juventus to contend with, further emphasising the significance of the player’s ultimate decision.

Samardzic’s choice of his next club will be of paramount importance. It appears that negotiations between him and the relevant clubs, including Udinese, will come into play as they seek to finalise the terms of his transfer.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic was superb in the last campaign and will only get better, so if we can, we should get serious about hijacking his transfer to Inter as they struggle to seal the deal once and for all.

However, we also have some financial uncertainties to deal with and might miss out to Napoli if the move to Inter collapses, so we need to fix our house in order to get a chance to sort out this deal.