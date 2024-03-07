Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis recently expressed his discontent, deeming it unfair for Juventus to participate in the next Club World Cup if Napoli fails to qualify. Napoli’s chance to participate in the competition depends on their ability to eliminate Barcelona from the Champions League, while Juventus could secure a spot based on their historical performance in European competitions, despite not being in Europe this term.

De Laurentiis believes it lacks logic for Juventus to partake in the Club World Cup while Napoli does not, and he has hinted at employing legal measures to ensure Napoli’s inclusion over Juventus.

Responding to De Laurentiis’ remarks, Napoli’s legal representatives have asserted that the club president does not make such statements without serious intent.

Lawyer Mattia Grassani said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If De Laurentiis spoke about Juve’s unfair participation in the World Cup, he knows what he is saying.”

Adding: “If there is reason to sue? If there is fat? The president hardly prepares a barbecue without the best Florentine to put on it, exactly like that conference concerning the agents, with words very strong”.

Juve FC Says

De Laurentiis is obsessed with Juventus and should be more focused on ensuring Napoli defeats Barcelona in Spain and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

There are set rules and formats for these things, and it does not make sense that De Laurentiis wants to cause confusion for everyone involved.