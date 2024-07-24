Giacomo Raspadori is one of the players that Juventus wants to add to their squad, but Napoli insists he is not for sale.

The attacker has been on the Bianconeri’s radar since he played for Sassuolo, and Juve wants him to finally join them.

Thiago Motta would love to work with him and has added him to the list of targets for his new Juve team.

The Bianconeri have followed him for some time, and the attacker is also willing to join them.

However, Napoli is starting the new term under a new manager, with Antonio Conte keen to win some trophies this season.

Conte has blocked the transfer of several players, and a report on Tuttojuve claims that he has also made Raspadori unavailable for transfer.

The attacker is considered an important player for Napoli, and they want him to be a part of their team this season.

Juve will now have to wait for another season or turn their attention towards other transfer targets.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori remains one of the finest attackers in the country and he will do a fantastic job for us if we sign him.

However, we also know that Napoli will not allow him to join us easily, so we have to turn to alternatives for now.