Jakub Kiwior
Napoli makes a serious entry into the race for Juventus target

December 6, 2022 - 9:45 pm

Juventus risks missing out on Spezia’s Jakob Kiwior after his fine performance at the World Cup for Poland.

The Bianconeri have been interested in a move for the defender for a long time as they bid to bolster their squad with young players.

Kiwior has been a standout performer in Serie A this term and it is only a matter of time before he leaves his current employers as several clubs become interested in a move for him.

Napoli has been named as Juventus’ main competitor for his signature and it seems the Bianconeri may now miss out on his signature to the league leaders.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Partenopei are serious about adding him to their squad and have even made a move for him already.

Kiwior is now hot property after proving he is a real talent at the World Cup and now Juve must be prepared to beat several clubs to his signature.

He remains one player we can certainly sign if we become serious and match Napoli’s offer for his signature.

However, the current leadership transition in Turin will likely see us miss out on adding him to our squad if he is on the move in January.

