Juventus is considered the main reason Giovanni Di Lorenzo has decided to leave Napoli this summer.

The full-back informed the Partenopei that he wanted out at the end of last season, and the arrival of Antonio Conte has not been enough to change his mind.

Napoli does not want to lose their captain, but Juventus is eager about the prospect of adding him to their squad soon.

The Bianconeri did not expect to sign him last term, but they will not miss the chance to add him to their group if he forces a move away.

However, Napoli has ruled out selling him to Juventus, according to a new report on Tuttojuve.

The Blues have never been happy to sell a player to Juve, and the report claims Di Lorenzo will not be an exception. They have now informed him that they will not engage in negotiations with Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Di Lorenzo would be a fantastic addition to our squad, but we are used to Napoli refusing to allow us to sign a player from their team.

The defender can make it happen if he decides he only wants to play for us and ensures he does not speak to another suitor.