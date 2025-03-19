Napoli are preparing to make a serious attempt to sign Federico Gatti at the end of the season, identifying him as a key transfer target.

The Italian defender has consistently delivered strong performances over the past few seasons and remains a crucial figure in the squad under Thiago Motta. His versatility and reliability at the back have made him an important asset, and Juventus are keen to retain him as part of their long-term plans.

Motta has utilised Gatti effectively, demonstrating trust in the defender’s abilities, and even making him captain on occasions. However, despite his importance to the team, Gatti is not among the top earners in the squad. This does not accurately reflect his value, and Juventus have already begun discussions to offer him an improved contract with a salary more aligned with his role in the team.

Juventus view him as an integral part of their future and are prepared to make every effort to keep him at the club. Retaining key players is essential as they look to build a competitive squad capable of challenging for honours.

However, according to Il Bianconero, Napoli has identified Gatti as a priority signing and is eager to bring him to the club. The Partenopei are already planning for next season and believe the defender would provide significant reinforcement to their backline. Given their ambitions, they are expected to push strongly for his signature.

Juventus now face a crucial decision. While Napoli’s interest is serious, the Bianconeri must act swiftly to secure Gatti’s future. Offering him a contract extension with improved terms would send a strong message of commitment, ensuring that they do not risk losing a valuable player to a direct rival.

Gatti has shown exceptional dedication to Juventus and continues to be a dependable presence in defence. His commitment to the team is unquestionable, and keeping him at the club should be a priority. Juventus must ensure that his new contract reflects his importance and secures his services for the long term.